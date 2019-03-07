Joyce Banzhaf: Environmental scorecards are in

The League of Conservation Voters and The California League of Conservation Voters have just released their annual scorecards of how our members of Congress have voted on environmental issues.

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa got a 3 percent score. California Sen. Ted Gaines got 25 percent. California Assemblyman Brian Dahle got an 11 percent score.

I hope you will vote for people in the next election who will do more to protect the living systems on this planet that we all depend on for survival.

Joyce Banzhaf

Grass Valley