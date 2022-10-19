Josie Bost: Patti Ingram Spencer for District 3 Supervisor

In Nevada County we enjoy a beautiful place to live, rich in history. We want to preserve that history and way of life for future generations. Patti Ingram Spencer, candidate for Supervisor in District 3, has deep family roots in Nevada County. Her grandfather and father both served as Editor/Publisher of The Union newspaper. Patti is proud to have been elected to the Grass Valley City Council for four terms and served as Grass Valley Vice Mayor and Mayor. She retired from a 43 year career in business as an escrow officer.

Our county is facing challenges and in need of a candidate who will work to solve these pressing problems, a candidate who will work hard with the best interest of the county and their constituents in mind. Because of Patti’s experience, family roots, and dedication to Nevada County she will take her job seriously and make decisions in the best interest of Nevada County. Vote for the candidate with the background that will best serve our county, Patti Ingram Spencer for District 3 Supervisor.

Josie Bost

Nevada City