Joseph Reisdorf: Denney the only choice

The contrast between our current and future representation in Congress was on vivid display during the debate Sunday afternoon between Audrey Denney and Doug LaMalfa.

What we saw was a young, engaging, and committed woman who offered solutions and fresh approaches to the issues facing businesses and residents in our district, and a career politician who spoke in generalities and recited positions that seemed written by his corporate sponsors.

Audrey cited many antidotes from her conversations with police chiefs, teachers, residents, and business owners that she has met during her travels throughout the district. She had a firm grasp on the issues and spoke intelligently and directly to the audience. Doug seemed unprepared, unfocused, and not interested in inspiring us or making us want to support him.

If we care about the future of our communities, our economy, and our environment, Audrey is the only choice this November.

You can make up you own mind by watching the debate at the Audrey Denney for Congress Facebook page or TheUnion.com.

Joseph Reisdorf

Nevada City