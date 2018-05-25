Joseph Hunter: Honoring Ambassador Stevens

Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who was killed in the attack on the U.S. embassy on Sept. 11, 2012 in Benghazi, Libya, deserves to have his memory honored by having his name placed on the memorial stone in Nevada City's Pioneer Park, honoring those who have died fighting terrorism.

I reached out to the parks department, who directed me to the local chapter of the VFW, whose decision it is.

Unfortunately after nine months, nothing.

Ambassador Stevens was a native of Grass Valley and planned to retire back here. He gave his life in service to our country, while representing all of us. The memory of his bravery and honor belong to us all.

Won't you please join me in making this happen by contacting the VFW?

Joseph Hunter

Nevada City