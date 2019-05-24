Jordan Fisher Smith: Who really requires a history lesson?

In your May 21 article presumptuously titled “History Lesson,” artist Jenny Hale stumbles on the folly of her project to “reclaim” the swastika when she tells your reporter that the only people who were discomfited by it were “some of her Jewish friends.”

Were Hale to reclaim the N-word or the Confederate flag, no doubt the only objectors would be a few African American friends.

The Nazis were well aware of the swastika’s ancient indigenous roots, and had the Holocaust not happened, we might all enjoy putting up swastikas all over town. But it did happen, and Hale should remember that her assertion that more people didn’t suffer discomfort, horror, or grief viewing her art than those who did is not proof of a rousing moral success.

I know and like Jenny Hale, but I am left wondering who really requires a history lesson.

Jordan Fisher Smith

Nevada City