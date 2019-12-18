Jonathan Pierce: Volunteer at the free health care clinic in January

If thoughts of how you can help the needy are arising these days, here’s a great opportunity: the California CareForce/United Way Free Clinic at the County Fairgrounds Jan. 11-12.

You can’t imagine what an impact this will have for all participating — including you — so plan to be a part (I’m talking especially to Bear River and Nevada Union high school students who are 18 and looking for a senior project).

From medical professionals to helpful citizens, all are needed. Sign up at http://www.californiacareforce.org/volunteer. We hope to see you there.

Jonathan Pierce, MD

Nevada City