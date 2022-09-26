Jonathan Kors: Excellence in education

The Nevada Joint Union High School District needs trustees that have local experience, local understanding, and skin in the game. Jay Adamson is a local businessman who has been very involved in Nevada County schools during his 40 years as a Nevada County resident. He attended Cottage Hill, Pleasant Ridge, Magnolia, and graduated from Bear River High School. He has three children that have either graduated, are currently attending, or will attend Bear River High School, as well.

Most notably, Jay recently completed six years of service as a trustee for the Pleasant Ridge Union School District. He understood the importance of keeping schools open as health and local government officials tried to shut them down. NJUHSD schools are facing very serious financial and learning loss outcomes as a result of the pandemic. We need a district trustee with an understanding of both the public education system and private sector business experience to reverse these outcomes and reorient our schools in the right direction – toward excellence in education.

I am asking Nevada County residents within NJUHSD District No. 5 to vote Jay Adamson for NJUHSD trustee.

Jonathan Kors

Auburn