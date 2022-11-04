Jonathan D Carlson: Don’t deny life to the next generation

Proposition 1 on the California ballot is probably the most important decision you will make. This year, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed itself on the issue of abortion. It decided that there is nothing in the US Constitution granting the right to destroy an unborn human being.

Now the issue is in your hands, because the State of California is asking whether you will allow it. Make no mistake, the choice has eternal consequences. Your vote in favor of abortion will be signing a death warrant for many. The blood of the innocent will be on your hands if you do it. Please consider, you were once that innocent young human in your mother’s womb. Don’t deny life to the next generation. Vote NO on Proposition 1. You won’t regret it.

Jonathan D. Carlson

Alta Sierra