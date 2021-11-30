Jonah Platt: American fragility

The very term critical race theory has become a hot talking point across America, with individuals even in our community demanding that anything that fits under their general description of CRT is removed from our schools, completely. Simply put, these people are racist, but for them to feel less attacked, let’s break down what’s really happening …

There have been more discussions on school campuses of the harms of racism and inequity in our education system and what should be done about it. To hear that some students are taught about white privilege, white fragility, and systemic racism has set off alarm bells for some “American values” groups that choose to turn a blind eye to systems of oppression.

Unfortunately, these societal issues of inequality are unpatriotic, as they are oppressing the people of America, citizens who have had their rights infringed upon both historically and still ongoing today. Thus, I ask that the “American values” groups change sides and stand with us against the oppression of all people in our great country of America.

Jonah Platt

Grass Valley