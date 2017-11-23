Jon Peck: Multiculturism is a beautiful thing

It's quite clear to me that those pressing for "non-sanctuary" status for Nevada County live in a bubble narrated by Rush Limbaugh, Fox News, and other right-wing extremists.

I suggest that they broaden their horizons.

I know some of these folks and I know that they have no firsthand knowledge of the ambitions of immigrants. Said immigrants are keenly interested in participating fully in the American experience. Their biggest obstacles are bigoted attitudes regarding brown skins and foreign accents.

Multiculturalism is a beautiful thing. Get a passport and learn a little something for yourself.

The only agenda I see here is fear everything non-white, stoked by inexperience, ignorance, and bigotry.

Jon Peck

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley