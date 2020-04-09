John Zimmerman: Trump’s colossal failure

America is witnessing one of the worst failures of government in our history, with potentially catastrophic consequences for the economy and our health. Trump and his administration have utterly failed on almost all fronts to confront the coronavirus pandemic in an effective manner.

They have responded with inaction, ignorance, and disinformation. Now, we are daily treated with gas lighting press conferences that are filled with lies, chest thumping, and disinformation. Meanwhile, new cases skyrocket (up 79% on March 20), everyone is told to stay home, and the economy craters.

It did not have to be this way. South Korea and other Asian nations responded quickly and effectively. They have kept their cases low and going lower. South Korea expects only a minor effect on their economy; ours is going to be knocked sideways, possibly into a major depression, dragging the rest of the world with it.

America, this is what you get when you elect people who don’t believe in government, or knowledge, or science, or experts.

John E. Zimmerman

Grass Valley