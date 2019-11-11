John Zimmerman: PG&E should monitor actual winds on the ground

Is it too much to ask PG&E to use a little common sense when it comes to its PSPS?

I think we all agree that it makes sense to cut the power when we have high winds, but during several of these blackouts the high winds never manifested. Is it too much to ask PG&E to monitor actual winds on the ground in each grid cell to see if or when power needs to be cut? Or are they doing a “CYA” by deferring all the decisions and responsibility to the Weather Service and their broad brush forecasts?

And if the winds never did kick up, is it really necessary to check the lines (again!)?

John Zimmerman

Grass Valley