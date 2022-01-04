John Tipton: Where’s PG&E, governor?

I’ve been reading your reports on power outages and wonder if anyone has actually been there and noticed the widespread damage and the lack of anyone from PG&E.

You report that they are having access problems, but I can drive my car right up to it, so I’m calling BS on that. Also, the lack of any word from our absentee governor (probably on vacation paid for by lobbyists from said PG&E ) and our Board of Supervisors until Thursday, when the governor of Nevada acted on day one. I would imagine he’s not on the payroll. Good questions for a reporter, huh.

John Tipton

Alta Sierra