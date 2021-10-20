John Regan: Anti-CRT — a cynical, fringe political agenda

I am disappointed but not surprised our local schools have become the latest battleground in the dishonest campaign to smear critical race theory and further politicize our children’s education.

In a break from precedent, the high school district’s board has made time on its packed agenda for anti-CRT activists amid a well-funded nationwide campaign to distort what critical race theory is and mislead parents, children and educators.

Let’s be clear: Critical race theory is an obscure, college-level academic framework that examines the impact of race and racism in U.S. history — from slavery to Jim Crow laws and segregation. Despite what anti-CRT activists claim, it is not taught below college, anywhere, but they constantly conflate the theory with teaching any subject related to race, such as the civil rights movement.

Anti-CRT hysteria is the latest battle in the long culture war waged by right-wing extremists, little different than harnessing anti-Muslim bias after 9/11, false claims about the annual “War on Christmas,” or claims that marriage equality would destroy “traditional marriage” and let people marry dolphins.

The board should not allow its meetings to be hijacked by cynical fringe political agendas of any kind. It should rescind this agenda item and keep politics out of our kids’ classrooms.





John Regan

Nevada City