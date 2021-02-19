John Peplowski: What are we paying taxes for?
On Jan. 22, we had a very emaciated and wounded deer come onto our property.
We called Animal Control, who promptly showed up and put the deer down. To our surprise, we were then told the carcass was our responsibility to get rid of and were given the phone number of a person who does that for a fee of $80.
I must be foolish, but I thought Animal Control would handle taking the carcass away. What are we paying taxes for in Nevada County?
John M. Peplowski
Grass Valley
