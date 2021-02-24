John Palmer: Why did he go along with it?
We haven’t heard from Doug LaMalfa (our congressman) lately. I wonder if it’s because he’s trying to lie low until the whole “insurrection thing” blows over. It’s probably a good idea since he played a role in encouraging it.
I’m guessing now he wants to pretend he didn’t. If you go to his website, there’s no mention of it, no condemnation of it. There’s no apology for his actions.
There’s just a photo of him in his cowboy hat squinting at something in the distance — possibly his ruined career.
The important question is, “Why did he go along with the lie that encouraged the insurrection in the first place?”
Probably because he believed that staying on the Trump train would garner him future votes. I also suspect there were other, darker reasons, but only Doug LaMalfa knows for sure.
John Palmer
Nevada City
