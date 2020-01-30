John Palmer: What to do with my friend?

I have a friend whom I don’t see very often because he lives in the Bay Area. In fact the last time I saw him was in the spring of 2016. We stay in touch with occasional emails.

The other day I learned that he’s a “Trump Lover.” I’m a devout “Trump Hater.” Needless to say that caused me some consternation. I didn’t know how to deal with the news.

My first, knee-jerk reaction, was to dump him as a friend. Then I thought I should get together with him and discuss it but, I realized, that would be futile; neither of us would be swayed by the other. There is no common ground. In my view Trump is lying, crooked, incompetent and corrupt. I’m not sure what Trump is in my friend’s view; perhaps a charismatic cult leader, I don’t know.

What I do know is that Trump is a big sucking hole of negativity and I don’t want negativity in my life. My friend is the only person I’ve discovered in my “circle” who loves Trump.

So, I put it to you, readers of The Union: What should I do with my friend?

John Palmer

Nevada City