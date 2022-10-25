John Palmer: Vote NO on Measure W
It is wrong for Nevada City. If you wanted to add an apartment to your home or above your garage for your aging parent or disabled child, you wouldn’t be able to. If you wanted to divide your parcel and build another house on it to sell or rent, you wouldn’t be able to. It makes no sense. It even goes against state law. I’ve been trying to figure out what’s the motivation behind the backers of the measure and can only surmise that they must be some of those, “Don’t tread on me” people. People whose only goals in life are to staunch progress and make everyone’s lives as miserable as theirs. On top of it all, if it passes (and it won’t), it’ll cause a court battle between the town and the state of California that will be costly but we will eventually win. Keep control of your own property. Keep our town progressing forward to become even better than it already is. Vote NO on Measure W!
John Palmer
Nevada City
