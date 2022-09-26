John Palmer: No on Measure W
My wife and I live in downtown Nevada City. Recently, we converted a garage into an ADU, a studio apartment, for our disabled daughter. The city and county were very helpful but, they are ruled by requirements, regulations, fees and hoops to jump through, which made it a challenge. In the end, the project probably cost twice what it should have and took twice as long to complete because of those requirements, regulations, fees and hoops. Now, someone has put “Measure W” on the ballot.
If approved, it will turn almost all of Nevada City into an “Historic District”, creating even more requirements, regulations, fees and hoops. In fact, such a project as ours probably wouldn’t even be allowed under Measure W. Our house is 150 years old and is very quaint. Quaint meaning, the foundations have sunk, the floors slope, the roof is wonky, the doors and windows stick, etc. With Measure W, we probably couldn’t make any corrections to its “quaintness”. Measure W is to restrictive and unnecessary and a hindrance to normal life. Vote NO on Measure W!
John Palmer
Nevada City
