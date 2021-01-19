John Palmer: LaMalfa needs to go
I consider Doug LaMalfa, our congressman, a traitor to his country. Doug LaMalfa, along with others, tried to overturn the presidential election, basically attempting to overthrow our government.
Doug LaMalfa, along with others, also incited insurrection and caused the attack on the Capitol building. Doug LaMalfa should not be a congressman. Doug LaMalfa is unfit for office.
Doug LaMalfa always says, “He’s one of us.” He’s not. Doug LaMalfa is one of “them.” Doug LaMalfa needs to be gone.
Unfortunately, we’ll have to put up with Doug LaMalfa for two years but then we can vote him out. When that time gets closer, I’ll remind you of what I consider Doug LaMalfa’s crimes against our country.
John Palmer
Nevada City
