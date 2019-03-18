John Palmer: Get ready to party!

It is time my friends to begin planning for the biggest, most joyous celebration our country has ever seen. It will be happening soon and without much notice, so we must be ready.

Public servants, get ready to issue permits to close streets for public dancing and celebration; and to issue permits for liquor to be drunk and cannabis to be smoked, in public. Citizens, polish up your dancing shoes. We will be like the Munchkins in "The Wizard of Oz," when they learned Dorothy's house had landed on the Wicked Witch of the East. Like them, a dark cloud of evil and corruption will have been lifted off us.

We will once again be in the light of love and joy and happiness. It will be wonderful. It will be the day that Emperor Trump and his family are sent to prison for all their evil deeds. I can hardly wait.

John Palmer

Nevada City