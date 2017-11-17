John McDaniel: Grateful for such a giving community
November 17, 2017
Over a month ago our son Owen was involved in a scary accident that left him with several broken bones, a severe concussion and in a wheelchair since.
We want to thank the St. Patrick's, Mount St. Mary's and extended community for all of their help and support. We were set up with a wheelchair ramp, meals, transportation and medical supplies. All of Owen's doctors have been great too.
Thank you all so much.
John McDaniel
Penn Valley
