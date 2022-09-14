John Mayfield: Going to the fair

I remember arriving here in 1974. Everyone talked about how wonderful our fair was. We went almost every day, often just for Treat Street. There were no parking fees, 50 cents to get in, no traffic except Friday night. You ran into everyone you knew, old friends you hadn’t seen for months.

Reasonable vendor fees encouraged local artists to display their work. So we all felt so blessed to have such a charming, joyous and truly “a county fair” to go to every year.

A new fair management team took over and saw our local fair as an underutilized cash cow. They advertised it all over the valley, raised admission fees and started charging to park. The fair and vendors made a lot more money. Vendor fees went way up, pushing local artists out to be replaced with professional vendors who ply the circuit.

The charm of our local fair faded away. Locals went less and less often, often missing it altogether. Now, you hardly see anyone you know at the fair.

Are increased revenues worth surrendering the charm and joyousness of our wonderful county fair? How can we make our magic happen again?

John Mayfield

Penn Valley