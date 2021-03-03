John Malaspina: Poor cartoon choice

Again, again, again. This is the second time that I have written to you.

I do not blame the cartoon writer for this trashy depiction in the Feb. 18 paper. I hold you personally responsible for selecting this cartoon for publication because this is the second time that you printed a drawing mocking the victory at Iwo Jima.

We hold this event as sacred in our country’s history. Please refrain from dishonoring our nation. Please show some respect.

John Malaspina

Grass Valley