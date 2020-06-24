John Malaspina: Offended by cartoon

I cannot believe that you printed the political cartoon entitled, “Landmark Ruling.”

This shows the Supreme Court Justices planting the homosexual flag to imitate the U.S. Marines bravely raising the U.S. flag at Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima. I don’t blame the artist. I blame you personally because you had the choice to print this troubling depiction or not. I think an apology is in order, not to me but to all those brave Marines who gave their lives so that all of us can be free.

I hope nothing like this ever gets printed in your newspaper again — freedom of the press paid for with honorable Marine blood.

John Malaspina

Support Local Journalism Donate



Grass Valley