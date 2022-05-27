John Malaspina: Deliver us from evil

A full color cartoon showed “Republican prayers” — a drawing of bloodstained hands in prayer with the words “gun law inaction.”

This horrible situation was caused by a very disturbed young man. Nothing but pure evil was the culprit.

To blame the Republican Party was just political bias. I know that you have the choice of what you run in your paper. Please remember that you, the editor, represent of people of all Nevada County. Deliver us from evil. Amen.

John Malaspina

Grass Valley