John M. Huggins: Total recall

Kudos to Kevin Kiley for his captivating book, “Recall Newsom.” This page-turner reads like Erin Brockovich with some of the same villians: PG&E, corporate attorneys, unchecked power, greed, etc.

I had no idea how incompetent and corrupt things had become in Sacramento. Whether you are progressive, conservative or independent — or not even a Californian — I think you will feel you’ve just read a John Grisham novel.

John M. Huggins

Nevada City