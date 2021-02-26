John M. Huggins: Total recall
Kudos to Kevin Kiley for his captivating book, “Recall Newsom.” This page-turner reads like Erin Brockovich with some of the same villians: PG&E, corporate attorneys, unchecked power, greed, etc.
I had no idea how incompetent and corrupt things had become in Sacramento. Whether you are progressive, conservative or independent — or not even a Californian — I think you will feel you’ve just read a John Grisham novel.
John M. Huggins
Nevada City
