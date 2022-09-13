John M Huggins: Cockroach warning

The genocides of recent history have something in common. A ruthless or at least bombastic leader, an accommodating press, an ethnic or political partition, and a campaign of hate.

Rwanda had a two-tribal population Hutu and Tutsi with historical rivalries, but living in at least détente’ and frequently in harmony, often in close proximity to each other.

In April 1994, the Hutu President was killed by an attack on his plane. Hutus immediately blamed Tutsis and began a media campaign to mobilize the population against Tutsis, labeling them as “cockroaches.” Machetes were provided to civilian mobs to eliminate the “cockroaches.”

Rwanda erupted into violence, neighbor turned on neighbor, family turned on family, and love turned to hate. The Rwandan genocide turned friends into enemies. The once beautiful country was ruined — as many as 800,000 people were brutally slaughtered in 100 days.

We all know about other actual and attempted Nazi, Maoist, colonial, and Stalinist genocides.

We ourselves narrowly escaped assassination of a Supreme Court justice following a bombastic rant on the steps of the court by the sitting Senate majority leader who called out targeted justices by name, and by “doxing” (publication of Supreme Court justices addresses and family members) by a political activist group .

On Jan. 6, 2021, we narrowly escaped subversion of our constitutional electoral process by a group of protestors whipped into rage by a bombastic rant by a former president.

Now our cockroaches are, it seems, “semi-fascists,” encompassing 73 million Americans who voted but did not vote for the sitting president. It is time for our leaders and their enablers to acknowledge their promotion of the worst of human nature, to tone down their rhetoric, to take responsibility for a return to civility.

John M Huggins

Nevada City