John Lippiatt: LaMalfa has a backbone

The Penn Valley Town Hall meeting looks to be another feel good soiree where any questions for our community leaders must be written on 3"X 5" cards and turned in to the moderator.

Much unflattering information about Rep. LaMalfa has appeared in The Union, but he is the only politician in recent memory with the backbone to directly hear from constituents at a Town Hall Meeting, without having their concerns reviewed, censored and sorted by a bunch of little old ladies.

John Lippiatt

Lake Wildwood