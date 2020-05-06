John Lamb: A national news fast
I conducted an “experiment” of sorts this past week and turned off all the national news broadcasts. No Rachel bemoaning the belated, anemic federal response. No Hannity drubbing the Democrats and fawning over our “brilliant” and “decisive” president.
The result seemed worthwhile. By ignoring the chaos, blame and fear mongering from both parties and the incessant, sensationalist cacophony from the media, I slept better and felt more relaxed on my walks around town.
I turned the news back on last night and guess what? The Trump haters and the Trump lovers are still firmly entrenched and, apparently, this virus thing isn’t going anywhere right away. Bottom line: I didn’t miss a thing.
Head-in-the-sand is not sustainable and an “informed electorate” is essential. That said, I’m sticking with the local paper this week (great job running front page human interest stories like Reese Wheeler) and I’ll turn on the national “news” next Friday, hoping that we pull on the positive as a nation and move sensibly forward as brothers and sisters.
Stay safe.
John Lamb
Grass Valley
