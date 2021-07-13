 John Keane: Make a fine homeless refuge | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

John Keane: Make a fine homeless refuge

Letters Letters |

John Keane

Should Rise Gold lose their bid, the eyesore mine site on Brunswick would make a fine homeless encampment in affiliation with Hospitality House.

John Keane

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more