John Huggins: Kudos to the city council in Nevada City

I came away from the city council meeting in Nevada City on Valentine's Day with a better understanding and respect for all the positions taken relative to the marijuana processing and dispensary issues.

The meeting was run with exceptional professionalism, with all voices heard without prejudice or intimidation. The processing and dispensary proponents gave some sincere and convincing arguments as did citizens opposed to the escalating permitting activities that they fear threaten the character of our village.

Such reasoned dialogue should allow us to at least understand and perhaps even accept whatever compromises result.

John Huggins

Nevada City