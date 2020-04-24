John Horton: A sure defense | TheUnion.com
John Horton: A sure defense

Everlasting arms of Love

Are beneath, around, above;

God it is that bears us on,

His the arm we lean upon.

He our ever-present guide

Faithful is, whate’er betide;

Gladly then we journey on,

With His arm to lean upon.

From earth’s fears and vain alarms

Safe in His encircling arms,

He will keep us all the way,

God our refuge, strength, and stay.

(Based on a hymn by John R. Macduff)

Joan Horton

Grass Valley

