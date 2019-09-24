John Hiscox: Quite the business model for PG&E

Man what a mess! PG&E has come out of their issues smelling like a rose.

They assume little responsibility for nixing most underground routing of their power lines over the last 60 years, failed to maintain the above ground lines as they should, and now pass all of the burden to customers with the attitude “we cannot deliver power safely, so we won’t deliver power at all!”

Quite the business model and customer service.

John Hiscox

Nevada County