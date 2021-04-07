John Fleming: Left a key point out

Kurt Reynolds submitted a recent letter in which he promised to “stick to the facts,” so the election winners would stop crying. He writes, “Sworn testimony and written affidavits … are evidence …. There were instances of deceased registered voters casting ballots, unsolicited ballots being sent out, ballots taken across state lines.”

He states, “These are absolute facts, not lies.” His facts didn’t include the numbers of fraudulent votes, did they? Okay, Kurt! How many of these ballots were illegitimate?

Were there any Republican ballots in there? Let’s be generous and say 1,000 instances of voter fraud were found, nationwide. Is that enough to recall an election? Is that enough to kill Capitol police? Is that enough to attempt a coup and appoint a king in the place of a president who won the election by millions and millions of votes?

Kurt promised to stick to the facts but, by omission, isn’t that a kind of lie? There’s something going around today, and the majority of the people know it as “The Big Lie.“

Stop listening and believing everything that you learn from Qanon, Fox, Facebook and Breitbart. Get these dark sources out of your life and live in reality again. Millions and millions of votes, Kurt. It’s the Trump supporters who are crying and lying.

John Fleming