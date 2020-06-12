John Fleming: It once was a pleasure doing business with you
I loved our local hardware store, until today. The wife and I used their curbside pickup and ended up talking to no fewer than five people to straighten out our order.
We were shocked that fewer than 50% of the employees were wearing masks. I called them upon returning home and spoke with one of the managers, expressing my concern. I explained that wearing masks is not necessarily for the health of the person wearing the mask, but more for the health of the person the mask-wearer comes in contact with. My tone was pleasant and meant to be helpful. But the response I received was: “We give our employees the choice. If you’re afraid of getting sick, you should stay home.”
You know, I am afraid of getting sick. So long. It once was a pleasure doing business with you.
John Fleming
Grass Valley
