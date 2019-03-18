John Fleming: Favoritism to LaMalfa?

LaMalfa must have friends at The Union. A recent front page article speaks highly of his bill to return funds to the feds for the High Speed Rail Project.

Buried on the back page is the AP story of the anti-Semitism bill that passed in the house, 407 for and 23 against. The Union didn't report that LaMalfa was one of the 23 votes against standing up to anti-Semites, white supremacists and all other haters.

John Fleming

Grass Valley