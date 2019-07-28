John Egan: LaMalfa, what are you doing about fire insurance?

LaMalfa, what are you doing about fire insurance?

The average cost of flood insurance in California is $793 per year through the National Flood Insurance Program.

I ran my home here in Grass Valley through the California Earthquake Insurance calculator and it provided a yearly cost of $275 per year. And I checked Texas for “Windpool Insurance”’ — the average cost of windstorm insurance from the TWIA is $1,587 per year.

All three of the above programs cover for “catastrophic losses” that the insurers don’t wish to be responsible for.

Please explain to me then, why it is that as the insurers in California begin cherry picking homeowner’s policies due to the large fires we’ve experienced over the last few years, that the Fair Plan (sic) is charging $3,500 to $4,000 per year, and that still leaves the homeowners to pick up essential other coverages, like code upgrade, contents, liability, and the like for another $700 to $1,000?

Where are homeowners supposed to suddenly come up with an extra $400-plus a month?

In fact, explain why we ratepayers are picking up the tab for PG&E’s bankruptcy, and abandoning the homeowners in our state to these absurd price hikes? Is this another TARP style bailout where the banks that exacerbated the 2008 recession were bailed out, while the homeowners were foreclosed on by the same banks they were supporting?

Twenty five percent of all homes in California are in fire zones. It would seem to me that our elected officials would be working on this matter and not just brushing it off.

Doug LaMalfa? Why have you not been jumping up and down about this issue? Your district is the most impacted in our state!

John B. Egan

Grass Valley