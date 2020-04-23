John Edwards: Nevada County not testing many with COVID-19 symptoms?
Why is Nevada County California not testing symptomatic persons for COVID-19 who are not hospitalized? A number of my personal acquaintances with COVID-19 symptoms have contacted their doctors.
They are told unless their symptoms are bad enough to be hospitalized to quarantine at home and are not given a test. This is disturbing news as not all COVID-19 cases end up hospitalized. And it goes against White House briefings advising Americans with symptoms to contact your doctor and have a test.
Nevada County, California physicians not testing all symptomatic patients is disturbing for many reasons. As a 60-plus-year-old male with underlying health conditions, it is unsettling knowing not all symptomatic persons surrounding me in this community are being tested for COVID-19. It’s also disturbing knowing the COVID-19 numbers being reported in California are inaccurate.
Am I the only one raising these concerns?
John Edwards
Nevada City
