John E. Zimmerman: LaMalfa and McClintock oppose much-needed state infrastructure funds

Democrats and only 12% of Republicans just passed an infrastructure bill to invest in the nation’s serious needs for improving our roads, bridges, and other critical items. According to SF Gate, funds heading to California include:

∎ $25.3 billion over five years for repairing roads in the state that are in poor condition. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ $4.2 billion over five years for repairing bridges in the state that are in poor condition. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ $3.5 billion for water infrastructure and eliminating lead pipes in the state. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ $1.5 billion for airport infrastructure. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.





∎ $384 million over five years to build a network of chargers for electric vehicles. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ At least $100 million to install more broadband coverage. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ $84 million over five years for wildfire protection. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ $40 million over five years for cyber attack protection. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

∎ An unnamed sum from a $3.5 billion federal fund for “weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.” Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.

In the next election, vote for those who deliver and not those who oppose real solutions that improve our society.

John E. Zimmerman

Grass Valley