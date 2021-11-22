John E. Zimmerman: LaMalfa and McClintock oppose much-needed state infrastructure funds
Democrats and only 12% of Republicans just passed an infrastructure bill to invest in the nation’s serious needs for improving our roads, bridges, and other critical items. According to SF Gate, funds heading to California include:
∎ $25.3 billion over five years for repairing roads in the state that are in poor condition. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ $4.2 billion over five years for repairing bridges in the state that are in poor condition. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ $3.5 billion for water infrastructure and eliminating lead pipes in the state. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ $1.5 billion for airport infrastructure. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ $384 million over five years to build a network of chargers for electric vehicles. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ At least $100 million to install more broadband coverage. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ $84 million over five years for wildfire protection. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ $40 million over five years for cyber attack protection. Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
∎ An unnamed sum from a $3.5 billion federal fund for “weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.” Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock voted against that.
In the next election, vote for those who deliver and not those who oppose real solutions that improve our society.
John E. Zimmerman
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jeff Litton: Scary developments at NID
You might have missed it, but something scary just happened at NID on Nov. 10. First, I want to thank our two excellent NID directors — Ricki Heck and Laura Peters. These directors are experienced,…