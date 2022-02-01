John E. Zimmerman: Biden’s year actually wasn’t so bad

We are currently seeing another big lie being promoted by the right wing and amplified by too much of the media — that President Joe Biden had a terrible first year.

Nothing could be further from the truth, so let’s look at the facts: GDP in 2021 was 5.6%, the best it has been since 1984 and is expected to be strong next year as well (4%); unemployment is also at a multi-year low of 3.9%; 71% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (and all could be if they so chose); he passed a bi-partisan infrastructure bill (finally!) to shore up our failing roads and bridges and expand broadband; ended the 20-year Afghanistan war; and restored integrity to the White House.

Sure, inflation is too high, but that is little of Biden’s fault, as most of his policies and legislation have not had much effect yet. It is mostly due to pandemic caused disruptions.

And the border is still a mess, but who is surprised by that? So, if Biden’s first year was terrible, let’s hope for another terrible year in 2022.

John E. Zimmerman





Grass Valley