John Deam: Vote LaMalfa

I, like Lia Lorton's recent letter to the editor, would like people to remember that Congressman LaMalfa wanted to nominate our president for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Remember when you cast your vote that President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

He was named nine months after assuming the presidency. What had he done in those nine months? Meanwhile, regarding peace, what's up with ISIS and North Korea during Obama's presidency and Trump's presidency?

Vote LaMalfa.

John Deam

Grass Valley