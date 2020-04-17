John Deam: Politicians and their outsized egos

I see a pattern. For at least several years before 2008, everything was Bush’s fault. Now Trump’s fault.

Ms. Munson’s recent letter to the editor selectively rearranges timelines to fit her (or perhaps MSNBC’s) bias. No country’s leaders, except perhaps China’s, knew the severity of this virus at the end of 2019. I think that Trump’s restricting travel to/from China was the first country leader to do so.

Unfortunately, he didn’t restrict Europe’s early enough.

Meanwhile, he was labeled a racist and bigot by some like the NYC mayor, who encouraged citizens to gather for Chinese New Year in Chinatown in mid-February. Also the NYC health commissioner who said to act normally and ride the subway. NYC is now among the highest infection rate cities. I’ve seen the videos of the arrogant politicians (Trump included).

By the way, who are the non-arrogant politicians? All have outsized egos.

For a more evenhanded evaluation, I suggest watching both CNN and FOX.

John Deam

Grass Valley