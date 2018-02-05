John Deam: Need more water storage

Very interesting Sierra snowpack article in The Union. Without mentioning it, the article makes a very persuasive argument for the proposed Centennial Dam.

California's population is growing steadily and fresh water is literally life's necessity. It's a no-brainer that we need more water storage and any argument to the contrary is fraudulent. There will always be NIMBY people (Not In My Back Yard) who place their parochial concerns above what is necessary for the overall population's health.

Yes, individual rights matter. And property rights matter. Society's civil survival trumps.

John P. Deam

Grass Valley