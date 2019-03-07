John Deam: Need for civil behavior in Nevada City

I read the Page 1 free speech article of Feb. 16. I'm anxious to shop again at J.J. Jackson and Wheyward Girl Creamery, have lunch at Three Forks and dine at Friar Tucks.

Now that I know that it's OK for panhandlers to once again "reach into my vehicle, block me from leaving, use threatening gestures, and cuss at me," I can hardly wait.

Our Nevada City leaders have done a fine job killing that ordinance that would have prevented such behavior and I commend them.

Now I'll take my tongue out of my cheek so I can eat in Grass Valley, where civil behavior is encouraged.

John Deam

Grass Valley