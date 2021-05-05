John Deam: Making Highway 174 more dangerous

Craig Steiger’s letter regarding Highway 174 was spot on. Thirty years ago in my civil engineering class, Transportation Engineering, I recall clearly a discussion about curvy mountain roads.

Basically, the bottom line was that they were safer than two-lane straight roads. Although single vehicle accidents occasionally occurred, two-vehicle collisions were infrequent, supposedly because drivers have to pay more attention to their driving on curvy two-lane highways.

So I concur with Mr. Steiger’s conclusion that CalTrans straightening of Highway 174 will encourage speeding. It will also lead to more accidents.

John Deam

Grass Valley