John Deam: Had enough?
Dennis McKenzie makes a cogent argument in his column, “Stop the cancel culture before it cancels us.”
While he mentions Santayana’s more famous quote “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” he most likely didn’t have space to add Orwell’s pertinent quote from his novel “1984” about a dystopian future: “The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”
I’ve voted in 12 presidential elections and I’ve always voted for the individual — some Democrat, some Republican, and even a couple of third party candidates. What’s occurring in my country right now is appalling … especially the large cities, most of which have been managed by a single political party for decades. On my recent drive south on Interstate 5, I saw a large billboard: “HAD ENOUGH? VOTE REPUBLICAN!”
A thought worth considering. My only wish is that the individuals were better.
John Deam
Grass Valley
