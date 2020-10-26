John Deam: Emotional arguments on both sides
Regarding Steve Hurley’s recent letter to the editor: What an insightful — not inciteful — letter. I concur in spades. During this election cycle, it is especially true that both major parties are using emotional arguments to activate their voters. That’s usually not the case for conservatives. In the past it’s been more like the old Benjamin Disraeli saying — if you’re young and not a liberal, you don’t have a heart (emotion) and if you’re old and not a conservative, you don’t have a brain (reason). I like the way radio commentator Tom Sullivan thinks: he doesn’t like either party. Like Sullivan, I’m a fiscal conservative, but a social liberal. I also like the way economist Cody Willard puts it: “The ‘Republicrat’ politicians do a disservice to the people.”
John Deam
Grass Valley
