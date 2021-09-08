John Brodbeck: Time for Newsom to go
The state is facing an increase in COVID-19 cases and more precautions are being required by local and state authorities. Gov. Gavin Newsom should have seen this coming.
It didn’t take a genius to know the migration of COVID-19 infected immigrants into our cities would cause a major increase in COVID-19 cases. He has encouraged immigrants to migrate to California and had to know many of these immigrants were carrying the coronavirus.
The unvaccinated may not be helping the current situation, but I don’t believe they are the cause of the current outbreak. The number of those infected were declining until we had an influx of immigrants. Newsom failed to protect the people of California, and it is time for him to go!
John Brodbeck
Grass Valley
