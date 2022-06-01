John Brady: Swarthout has the know-how
Lisa Swarthout is my choice for county supervisor for District 3. Both Lisa and her two opponents are very nice. Good intentions are pleasant, but combined with a lack of experience or opinions of an unfortunate nature, we could repent our vote.
I am certain beyond doubt Lisa will beautifully serve both District 3 and our entire county. Keeping the beauty of our neighborhoods uncontaminated by monstrosities such as a reopened Idaho-Maryland Mine is of gigantic value. Protecting our neighborhood’s quality of life and property rights is Lisa’s deepest intention, and she’s got the know-how to do it.
Serving 16 years on the Grass Valley City Council and two terms as mayor — and 30 years as a small-business owner — she has the intricate knowledge and connections to get stuff done. For example, a focus on more high-speed broadband, and finding housing opportunities.
It’s no surprise that Nevada County’s sheriff and Dr. Terry McAteer, as well as four previous Grass Valley mayors, have endorsed Lisa.
John Brady
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dan Martin: A job well done
This past year, Melissa Parratt served as the student service program coordinator for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, and acting president for theCalifornia Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare and Attendance.