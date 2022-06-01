John Brady: Swarthout has the know-how

Lisa Swarthout is my choice for county supervisor for District 3. Both Lisa and her two opponents are very nice. Good intentions are pleasant, but combined with a lack of experience or opinions of an unfortunate nature, we could repent our vote.

I am certain beyond doubt Lisa will beautifully serve both District 3 and our entire county. Keeping the beauty of our neighborhoods uncontaminated by monstrosities such as a reopened Idaho-Maryland Mine is of gigantic value. Protecting our neighborhood’s quality of life and property rights is Lisa’s deepest intention, and she’s got the know-how to do it.

Serving 16 years on the Grass Valley City Council and two terms as mayor — and 30 years as a small-business owner — she has the intricate knowledge and connections to get stuff done. For example, a focus on more high-speed broadband, and finding housing opportunities.

It’s no surprise that Nevada County’s sheriff and Dr. Terry McAteer, as well as four previous Grass Valley mayors, have endorsed Lisa.

John Brady

Grass Valley